PHUKET: Police from Provincial Police Region 8 today arrested a 28-year-old Thai woman wanted in connection with theft from a Phuket gold shop on March 18.

Police in Phuket were on the lookout for a woman who had twice entered gold shops on the island on the pretence of buying a necklace, and walking out of each shop with more than B20,000 in stolen gold tucked into her back pocket.

