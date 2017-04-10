Bangkok to host Songkran celebrations from April 12-15

BANGKOK, 10 April 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is scheduled to celebrate the Songkran Festival in a traditional style between April 12 and 15, with a Buddha image bathing rite to be held for revelers.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok Chakkapan Phewngam made known that this year’s Songkran festivities in the capital will focus on the beautiful New Year traditions of Thailand. Participants will be encouraged to show gratitude to their parents and elders while foreign tourists will get to learn about Thai arts and culture.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit