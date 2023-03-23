Thailand Improves Rank on World Happiness Report 2023

March 23, 2023 TN
People riding motorcycles in Thailand

People riding motorcycles in Thailand. Photo: Olivier Darny / Pexels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has moved up one spot to rank 60th on the World Happiness Report 2023, while Finland has maintained its position as the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row.

The report evaluates 137 countries based on various criteria, including social support, income, expectations of a healthy life, and perceptions of corruption, to assess happiness levels.

The report, released on March 20 to coincide with the International Day of Happiness, is published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Participants from each country rated their level of happiness on a scale of zero to ten, with zero indicating complete dissatisfaction and ten representing complete satisfaction.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



