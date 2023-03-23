Don Mueang Airport expansion ready to begin









Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) says it is ready to begin work on a 36.8-billion-baht plan to expand the low-cost terminal at Don Mueang Airport to increase passenger capacity and boost tourism income.

Construction will begin this year and take until 2029, SET-listed AOT said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that the expansion would increase handling capacity at the airport to 40 million passengers per year from 30 million now.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

