Thailand Records 5 Million Foreign Arrivals

Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.









BANGKOK, March 22 (TNA) – Thailand welcomed more than 5.5 million foreign tourists in the first three months of this year, generating an income of 200 billion baht, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul.

The overview of Thailand’s tourism situation saw continuous increase in the number of incoming tourists and domestic travel of the Thais.

TNA

