Police cease searching for missing baby in Nakhon Pathom









Police have officially ended the search for the 8-month-old baby boy who went missing from home in Bang Len district of Nakhon Pathom on February 5th.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, said today (Wednesday) that they believe that the child, known as “Nong Tor”, is already dead, as stated by his underage mother, and his body might have been eaten by reptiles.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

