TIME Magazine Lists Phuket and Isan Among World’s Greatest Places for 2023

March 23, 2023 TN
Prasat Hin Phimai in Korat

Phimai historical park in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: RSU Phimai.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket and the Northeastern provinces of Thailand have been included on the TIME magazine’s list of “The World’s Greatest Places of 2023”.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the list, which showcases 50 extraordinary destinations to explore, describes Phuket as one of Thailand’s most visited places and is known for its famed beaches. Phuket has increased its family appeal with the grand opening of Carnival Magic, a culturally-focused theme park last September. The island province is also drawing more visitors to its uncrowded countryside with an impressive landscape of modern luxury lodges.

The TIME list mentions Isan for the region’s diverse and delicious culinary options. It also mentions that those who venture to this off-the-beaten-path region of Thailand teeming with rice fields are rewarded with national parks, temple ruins, and Michelin-recommended restaurants. Last year marked the 60th anniversary of Thailand’s first national park, Khao Yai, which sits largely in Nakhon Ratchasima province and is home to elephants, gibbons, and Asian black bears.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Vehicle of the Policía Nacional

French Muay Thai fighter sends four police officers to the hospital in downtown Madrid

March 23, 2023 TN
People riding motorcycles in Thailand

Thailand Improves Rank on World Happiness Report 2023

March 23, 2023 TN
Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand Records 5 Million Foreign Arrivals

March 23, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Two hackers arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stealing information to claim prize money

March 23, 2023 TN
Vehicle of the Policía Nacional

French Muay Thai fighter sends four police officers to the hospital in downtown Madrid

March 23, 2023 TN
Thai fishing boat

One Dead, One Missing, Three Rescued After Fishing Boat Collides with Oil Tanker near Koh Samui

March 23, 2023 TN
ATV tour in Phuket

Two Russians Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle

March 23, 2023 TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Shirtless Foreigner Wreaks Havoc at Pattaya Restaurant

March 23, 2023 TN