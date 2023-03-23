TIME Magazine Lists Phuket and Isan Among World’s Greatest Places for 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket and the Northeastern provinces of Thailand have been included on the TIME magazine’s list of “The World’s Greatest Places of 2023”.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the list, which showcases 50 extraordinary destinations to explore, describes Phuket as one of Thailand’s most visited places and is known for its famed beaches. Phuket has increased its family appeal with the grand opening of Carnival Magic, a culturally-focused theme park last September. The island province is also drawing more visitors to its uncrowded countryside with an impressive landscape of modern luxury lodges.

The TIME list mentions Isan for the region’s diverse and delicious culinary options. It also mentions that those who venture to this off-the-beaten-path region of Thailand teeming with rice fields are rewarded with national parks, temple ruins, and Michelin-recommended restaurants. Last year marked the 60th anniversary of Thailand’s first national park, Khao Yai, which sits largely in Nakhon Ratchasima province and is home to elephants, gibbons, and Asian black bears.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





