Phetchaburi Police Shoot Gunman Dead After Overnight Standoff
PHETCHABURI, March 23 (TNA) – The police shot dead a gunman after a 15-hour standoff at a housing estate in Phetchaburi.
The shooting started Wednesday afternoon. The gunman killed three people – his neighbours and a motorcycle delivery driver. Three others were injured. One of them was a local official, who rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
