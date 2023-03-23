Phetchaburi Police Shoot Gunman Dead After Overnight Standoff

March 23, 2023 TN
Kao Yai in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi

Kao Yai in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




PHETCHABURI, March 23 (TNA) – The police shot dead a gunman after a 15-hour standoff at a housing estate in Phetchaburi.

The shooting started Wednesday afternoon. The gunman killed three people – his neighbours and a motorcycle delivery driver. Three others were injured. One of them was a local official, who rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



