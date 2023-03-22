Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election
Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva says he will not stand in the next election in order to keep the party from having to answer questions about his political views.
The former prime minister told the Bangkok Post on Tuesday he had been approached by Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit to stand in the May 14 poll but he declined.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nattaya Chetchotiros
BANGKOK POST
