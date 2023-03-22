Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Prime Ministerial Conference on Decentralization to Local Government Organizations. Photo: Photographer attached to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand (H.E.Mr.Abhisit Vejjajiva) Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ / flickr.




Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva says he will not stand in the next election in order to keep the party from having to answer questions about his political views.

The former prime minister told the Bangkok Post on Tuesday he had been approached by Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit to stand in the May 14 poll but he declined.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nattaya Chetchotiros
BANGKOK POST

