The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper. Image: Pixabay.




BANGKOK, March 21 (TNA) – The Election Commission (EC) set the general election date for Thai people to go to polls on May 14, 2023.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said registration for constituency candidates will be open from April 3-7 at specific venues. Registration for party-list candidates and prime ministerial candidates will be from April 4 to 7 at the Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

