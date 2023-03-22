The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper. Image: Pixabay.









BANGKOK, March 21 (TNA) – The Election Commission (EC) set the general election date for Thai people to go to polls on May 14, 2023.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said registration for constituency candidates will be open from April 3-7 at specific venues. Registration for party-list candidates and prime ministerial candidates will be from April 4 to 7 at the Bangkok City Hall in Din Daeng district.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

