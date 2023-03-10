Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health issued a guide titled “10 Things Tourists Need to Know about Cannabis in Thailand” to improve visitors’ understanding about what they can and cannot do with cannabis in the country.









In January 2023, the Thai Ministry of Health published a guide entitled “10 things tourists should know about cannabis in Thailand,” the Bangkok Post reported. The aim is to inform visitors about what they can and cannot do regarding marijuana in the country.

Thailand was the first Asian country to remove low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis from the list of narcotic drugs. This has generated great interest in the plant-based products among tourists and people planning to visit the country, said the ministry’s permanent undersecretary, Dr. Narong Apikulwanit.

The new legal marijuana landscape could boost the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic crisis.

During a conference held in March last year as part of a public education campaign on the new law, the secretary of the Public Health Commission said marijuana is Thailand’s “secret weapon” in the battle to attract tourists as the pandemic subsides.

Lawmakers are still debating a bill to regulate the use and sale of cannabis, but it is at risk of not being passed by the current Parliament. The term of office for members of the House of Representatives lasts until the end of March.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health wants to make sure visitors know what Thai law allows so they can act accordingly.

According to the Bangkok Post, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has asked provincial tourism offices to distribute the English-language guide to tourists. He also plans to make the guide available in other languages, including Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Russian.

Here are 10 things tourists should know about marijuana in Thailand:

1- You are not allowed to transport cannabis seeds or parts of cannabis plants to and from Thailand for personal purposes.

2-Cannabis cultivation is legal, but you must register with the Food and Drug Administration’s (Thai health agency) Plook Ganja application or through a government website.

3-The use of cannabis buds (inflorescences) for research, export and sale and processing for commercial purposes requires an official license.

4-Cannabis may not be used by persons under 20 years of age, pregnant women and nursing mothers, except under the supervision of health professionals.

5-Possession of extracts containing more than 0.2% THC and synthetic THC requires authorization.

6-Dishes containing cannabis are available in authorized restaurants.

7-Authorized cannabis health products can be accessed through specific channels.

8-Smoking cannabis in public spaces, including schools and shopping malls, is illegal.

9-Avoid driving after consuming food or health products containing cannabis.

10-Those who suffer serious undesirable health effects from cannabis use should immediately consult physicians for treatment.

In October 2022, the Thai Ministry of Agriculture issued a decree changing the restrictions on the importation of cannabis seeds.

Cannabis seeds can be shipped to Thailand from abroad by air, sea or land and no longer need to be treated with fungicides.

-Thailand News (TN)

