Government Savings Bank announces end of sending URLs to customers via SMS









Thailand’s Government Savings Bank (GSB) has stopped sending text messages (SMS) containing URLs to all customers, effective on March 1st, to protect its customers from being cheated by scam artists.

The bank said any customer who receives such a text message from the bank should assume that it is fake, sent by a scammer and should not click the link in the message.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

