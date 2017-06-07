Karaoke murder: Officers shunted after photo ire

Two senior immigration officers in Chiang Rai have been transferred to inactive posts following a public outcry over pictures of the suspects in the high-profile karaoke girl murder case.

Criticism flared after photos circulated online showing the three female suspects apparently relaxed and convivial, wearing makeup and posing casually with officers in immigration police custody. The officers have been accused of giving them preferential treatment.

