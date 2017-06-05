NRSA member accuses the media of glorifying murder suspect

A member of the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA) has expressed concern over the presentation of the grisly murder of Khon Kaen bar girl by the mainstream and social media in a way which appeared to glorify one of the five suspects.

Before the NRSA went into its normal session on Monday, assemblyman Mr Chalermchai Krua-ngarm sought consultation with the presiding chair of the meeting, Ms Walairat Sri-aroon, about what he regarded as the media’s improper presentation of the news about the murder case in a way which appeared to glorify the conduct of one of the five suspects, Ms Preeyanut Nonewangchai.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters