Monday, June 5, 2017
Home > News > NRSA member accuses the media of glorifying murder suspect

NRSA member accuses the media of glorifying murder suspect

Suspected murdered Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai
TN News 0

A member of the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA) has expressed concern over the presentation of the grisly murder of Khon Kaen bar girl by the mainstream and social media in a way which appeared to glorify one of the five suspects.

Before the NRSA went into its normal session on Monday, assemblyman Mr Chalermchai Krua-ngarm sought consultation with the presiding chair of the meeting, Ms Walairat Sri-aroon, about what he regarded as the media’s improper presentation of the news about the murder case in a way which appeared to glorify the conduct of one of the five suspects, Ms Preeyanut Nonewangchai.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Yingluck Shinawatra ranks 59th in Forbes’ most powerful women

Yingluck Shinawatra: No cabinet reshuffle at present

Thailand: Illegal abortion clinics to be cracked down

Leave a Reply