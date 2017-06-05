Monday, June 5, 2017
Thai and US armed forces strengthen ties

COBRA GOLD 2001 exercises
BANGKOK, 5 June 2017 (NNT) – Commanding General of United States Army Pacific Gen Robert B. Brown has met with Thai Supreme Commander Gen Surapong Suwan-ath, affirming the two countries’ military ties.

Gen Surapong on Monday welcomed Gen Brown and his entourage who visited Thailand as guests of the Royal Thai Army. The two parties discussed security issues between the Thai and US armies which jointly practice in the bilateral and multilateral levels, especially the Asia-Pacific military exercise Cobra Gold.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
