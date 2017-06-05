Monday, June 5, 2017
Suspects can smoke or apply makeup while in police custody: public prosecutor

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai suspected of killing a 22-year-old karaoke girl
Criminal suspects have the right to smoke cigarettes or apply facial makeups while in police custody, but the Thai public in general are not familiar with such practice, said Mr Paramet Intharachumnum, a deputy director-general of the Attorney-General’s Office, on Monday.

Mr Paramet’s remark was in response of widespread criticism in the social media against the conduct of one of the three female suspects, Ms Preeyanut Nonewangchai, who was seen in newspapers and on TV with make-up face by the side of a policeman in Chiang Rai and the other suspects were seen smoking cigarettes.

