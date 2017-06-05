More Than Half of Muslim Refugees Hold Anti-Semitic Views, Study Claims

Over 50 percent of asylum-seekers polled in the German state of Bavaria revealed anti-Semitic views.

A new study by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, a think tank closely allied with the Christian Social Union political party, revealed that refugees polled in 2016 have consistently anti-Semitic beliefs.

The poll, conducted throughout 2016 in the Bavarian cities of Nuremberg and Pliening, interviewed almost 800 asylum-seekers from countries including Syria, Eritrea, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“More than half of Muslim asylum seekers showed clear tendencies of an anti —Semitic attitude pattern,” wrote the authors of the study.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International