Depeche Mode announce 2017 UK, Ireland tour

Depeche Mode in Hyde Park
PanARMENIAN.Net – Depeche Mode have announced details of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for Autumn 2017, NME reports.

The synth-pop legends are currently in the midst of their ‘Spirit’ world tour – storming London Stadium this weekend with a dramatic, hit-packed show in which covered ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Reviewing the show, NME described it as ‘immaculate‘.

Now, the band have revealed that they’ll be back in November – calling into Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

