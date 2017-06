Three female suspects in the murder and dismembering of a bar girl were this morning taken by Khon Kaen police to reenact the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

Under escort of up to 300-member strong police force, the three suspects, Ms Preeyanut Nonewangchai, Ms Kawita Ratchada and Ms Apiwan Sattayabundit, were brought to eight places to reconstruct their crimes amid the watchful eyes of several hundreds of bystanders.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters