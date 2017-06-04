Sunday, June 4, 2017
Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities

Road in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai
CHIANG RAI – Three female suspects wanted for the grisly murder of a karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district have been arrested and handed over to the Thai authorities.

The three suspects — Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai, 24, Kawita “Earn” Ratchada, 25, and Apiwan “Jae” Sattayabundit, 28, who allegedly killed 22-year-old Warisara Klinjui in Khon Kaen on May 23 — were handed over to the Thai authorities on Saturday night in the middle of the first bridge across the Sai River between the immigration offices of Myanmar and Thailand.

