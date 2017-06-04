Death Toll in London Attacks Rises to Seven, 48 Injured – UK Police

The death toll in recent terror attacks in London has increased to seven, with 48 people injured, London Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick revealed on Sunday.

“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died. In addition, as you know, we believe, three suspects are dead,” London’s Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick said in a televised statement.

London Metropolitan Police Chief said during a press conference on Sunday that the investigation is “moving fast” and that “very significant” resources had been deployed to investigate the attacks.

The patrols will be increased in many areas of the city, the chief said, adding that the patrols will include armed officers.

According to the London Met Police, their priority is “to work with counter-terrorism police colleagues to establish more details about the attackers.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International