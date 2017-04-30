Sunday, April 30, 2017
Home > News > London Police Tracking Two Alleged Terror Attack Plots

London Police Tracking Two Alleged Terror Attack Plots

British Police BMW 330d car in Sussex
TN News 0

The London police are currently tracking two incidents of alleged terror plots, The Sunday Times reported Sunday, citing a senior official from the UK counterterrorism forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, the suspects are now being monitored.

“There are another two plots being closely watched,” the official said, adding that the plots may be related to the people, inspired by the notorious terrorist groups such as the Islamic State [Daesh] and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in the United Kingdom and in Russia), as quoted by The Sunday Times newspaper.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Tourism in Thailand doomed by political turmoil

Long tail boats on Maya Beach, Phi Phi Islands

Entry fees into national parks for foreign tourists remain unchanged

Thai People warned of flood related diseases

Leave a Reply