London Police Tracking Two Alleged Terror Attack Plots

The London police are currently tracking two incidents of alleged terror plots, The Sunday Times reported Sunday, citing a senior official from the UK counterterrorism forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, the suspects are now being monitored.

“There are another two plots being closely watched,” the official said, adding that the plots may be related to the people, inspired by the notorious terrorist groups such as the Islamic State [Daesh] and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in the United Kingdom and in Russia), as quoted by The Sunday Times newspaper.

