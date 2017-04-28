Woman Shot by Police During Counter-Terrorism Operation in London

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Armed officers have shot a woman during a counter-terrorism operation that saw four suspects, including a teenage boy, arrested in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the operation was part of an “ongoing counter-terrorism investigation” but stressed it was not connected to an incident in Whitehall earlier today.

The woman, in her twenties, was taken to hospital but has not been arrested due to the seriousness of her condition. She remains under police guard, The Independent reported.

Four people were detained during the operation on Thursday evening at a property on Harlesden Road, north-west London.

A Met Police statement said a 20-year-old man was arrested near the address and a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were detained inside the property. A 43-year-old woman was later arrested in Kent.

