PRD Region 3 invites foreigners to join photo contest “Thailand in your mind”

BANGKOK, 27 April 2017 (NNT) – The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) Region 3 in Chiang Mai has launched the online photo contest “Thailand in your mind”, inviting foreigners who are currently residing in Thailand to join the contest.

PRD Director-General Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the contest is a part of the PRD Region 3’s 2017 international public relations projects. The theme of the contest this year is “Thailand: Stability, Prosperity, and Sustainability” which is designed to boost Thailand’s image and “Thainess” across the globe.

Foreigners who are studying, working or residing in Thailand can enter the online competition to win big prizes. Visit www.thailandinyourmind.com for more details. The registration and photo submission are available online, from now until May 31, 2017.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tik Netikamjorn,

National News Bureau Of Thailand