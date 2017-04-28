King sends condolence letter to French president over Paris shooting

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Thursday sent a letter of condolence to the French president expressing sorrow over the April 20 gun attack in Paris’ Champs-Elysees which left one police officer dead and two other policemen and a bystander injured.

Wielding an assault rifle, a gunman shot dead a policeman on Paris’ most iconic boulevard. Two other police officers and a bystander were injured while the gunman was shot dead by police as he tried to flee on foot.

Source: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters