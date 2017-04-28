Friday, April 28, 2017
Dental Council denounces cosmetic retainers

A dentist during during Cobra Gold 2011
BANGKOK 27 April 2017 (NNT) – The Dental Council of Thailand has warned the general public against wearing retainers for purely cosmetic purposes, and to consider the potential health problems that may follow.

Dr. Sirichai Kiattavorncharoen of the Dental Council of Thailand addressed the case of folk singer Nongpanee Mahadthai, known by her stage name Jah Rsiam, posting a picture on Facebook of her wearing a cosmetic retainer as an endorsement of a dental lab.

