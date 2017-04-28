German parliament moves to partially ban the burka

PanARMENIAN.Net – Members of the lower house of parliament in Germany have approved a law that partially bans the full-face Islamic veil known as the burka, BBC News reports.

The bill will now go to the upper house for approval. Civil servants, judges and soldiers will be prevented from wearing burkas at work.

Right-wing parties had been pushing for a total burka ban in public places.

More than a million migrants. including many Middle Eastern Muslims, have gone to Germany over the last 18 months.

The move follows several jihadist attacks, including a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that claimed 12 lives.

