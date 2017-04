PATTAYA: — An “Uber” driver who picked up two Chinese tourists on Beach Road was hunted down after furious Pattaya taxi drivers called in the cops.

The Mitsubishi Pajero, being driven by Somchai Sribunreuang, was stopped in North Pattaya after it had fled the scene as angry local drivers tried to stop it leaving Soi 7, reported Siamchon News.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Siamchon News