PHUKET: Police have deemed the death of the 37-year-old British man pulled from water at the southern end of Patong Beach last Friday (April 21) as a “drowning”.

The body of (name removed), from the Isle of Man, was recovered by rescue workers after a search was mounted when it was reported that he was last seen entering the water in what appeared to be a drunken state.

