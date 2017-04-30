Philippine Clash Leaves Abu Sayyaf Commander Dead

The Philippine armed forces said Saturday it had killed a notorious Abu Sayyaf “sub-commander” wanted for a rash of abductions targeting Malaysians and Indonesians and for a 2002 bomb attack that left a U.S. soldier dead.

Alhabsy Misaya was killed Friday by troops scouring the thick jungles of Jolo, in the southern tip of the Philippines, although details could not be released as the offensive action was continuing, the military said.

A member of the army’s Joint Task Force in Jolo confirmed the death, and said the offensives were part of the armed forces’ stepped up operations to crush the Abu Sayyaf force by June 30.

Military chief Gen. Eduardo Año in a brief statement said Misaya was slain during an operation in Jolo’s Indanan town, but that he could not provide further details so as not to compromise ongoing operations.

“Troops from assigned Philippine Marine units killed the Abu Sayyaf extremist commander, who is considered to be one of the most notorious kidnappers in southern Philippines,” he said.

Hostages

Misaya’s group is believed to be holding some of the Abu Sayyaf’s 27 hostages, which include 12 Vietnamese, seven Indonesians and a Dutchman seized in 2012.

In March 2016, Misaya’s faction seized 10 Indonesian crewmen of the Tugboat Brahma 12 while five Malaysians were seized in July last year.

The Indonesian crewmen were all released after reported payments of ransom, while the Malaysian captives were freed following clashes that year.

