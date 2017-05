Police are hunting for a lone gunman who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Bangphli district of Samut Prakan before dawn on Saturday.

Police said that the alleged lone gunman was clearly shown on the CCTV system of the convenience store located in Soi Thanasit in Tambon Bangpla, Bangphi district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS