Sunday, April 30, 2017
Home > News > Dodgy tour operators to be eradicated

Dodgy tour operators to be eradicated

Beach on Koh Rok Yai, Koh Lanta
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 1 May 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Tourism is set to launch an operation to crack down on illegal tour agencies in an effort to improve the Thai tourism image.

Department of Tourism Director-General Wannasiri Morakul said members of the Board of Division of Tourism Business and Guide Registration instructed her department to crack down on more than 1,000 illegal tour agencies offering tour packages to tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Anti-government protesters continue post-poll demonstration

Democrat leader Abhisit predicts the likelihood of election violence

144 dead, 1668 injured in Thailand on the first three days of Songkran holidays

Leave a Reply