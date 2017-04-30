Dodgy tour operators to be eradicated

BANGKOK, 1 May 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Tourism is set to launch an operation to crack down on illegal tour agencies in an effort to improve the Thai tourism image.

Department of Tourism Director-General Wannasiri Morakul said members of the Board of Division of Tourism Business and Guide Registration instructed her department to crack down on more than 1,000 illegal tour agencies offering tour packages to tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

National News Bureau Of Thailand