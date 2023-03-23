Two Russians Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle

March 23, 2023 TN
ATV tour in Phuket

ATV tour in Phuket. Photo: Greg Strosaker / flickr.




Two Russian tourists have been rescued after getting lost in the jungle in Thalang.

The head of Sirinat National Park, Mr. Sorasak Rananan, told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday night (March 21st) they were notified by the Phuket Tourist Police that two Russian tourists were lost near the Sai Koo Mountain in the Sirinat National Park area in the Sakoo sub-district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



