One Dead, One Missing, Three Rescued After Fishing Boat Collides with Oil Tanker near Koh Samui









A boat crewman was found dead while another crew member is still missing. Three crew members have been rescued after a fishing boat collided with an oil tanker near Samui Island.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 2 told the Phuket Express that a fishing boat with five crew collided with an oil tanker on Tuesday (March 21st) 38 nautical miles from Samui Island.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

