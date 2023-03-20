Three Tourists and Four Crew Members Rescued after Speedboat Capsizes in Krabi









he Hat Nopparat Thani Mu-Ko Phi Phi National Park officials told the Phuket Express that over the past weekend they were notified by a speedboat operator that a speedboat had capsized near the Mah Island in Krabi.

The speedboat was travelling from Lanta Island in Krabi and heading to Phuket. There were three tourists and four crew members. It is believed that there were some holes in the boat before water leaked inside and the boat capsized. All tourists and crew members have been rescued and are safe.

Full story: tpnnational.com/2023/03/20/three-tourists-and-four-crew-members-rescued-after-speedboat-capsizes-in-

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

