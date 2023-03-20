Missing caesium-137 detected in foundry in Kabin Buri industrial park
The governor of Thailand’s eastern province of Prachin Buri has ordered the immediate closure of a foundry and declared the plant off-limits to unauthorised personnel after radiation from caesium-137 was detected among other metallic scrap.
The finding of the radioactive material, sealed in a steel cylinder, ended the frantic search, which began on March 10th when it was discovered that it was missing from a steam power plant in Si Maha Phot district.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
