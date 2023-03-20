Missing caesium-137 detected in foundry in Kabin Buri industrial park

March 20, 2023 TN
Road in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi Province HDR test.

Road in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi Province. Photo: Peter / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The governor of Thailand’s eastern province of Prachin Buri has ordered the immediate closure of a foundry and declared the plant off-limits to unauthorised personnel after radiation from caesium-137 was detected among other metallic scrap.

The finding of the radioactive material, sealed in a steel cylinder, ended the frantic search, which began on March 10th when it was discovered that it was missing from a steam power plant in Si Maha Phot district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

