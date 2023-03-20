Foreign Owner Flees Thailand After Bar Raid in Patong









A foreign owner has fled to a nearby country after a bar on Bangla Road was raided where minors who were victims of child sexual exploitation were uncovered. ฺ

‘Big Joke’ told the Phuket Express that the bar is related to another bar network in Bangkok and Pattaya. The bar might have been operated as a nominee in which Thai people registered for them with some foreign shareholders. It was also reported that the main foreign owner was married to a Thai national.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

