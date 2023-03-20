Foreign Owner Flees Thailand After Bar Raid in Patong

March 20, 2023 TN
Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road and nightlife of Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A foreign owner has fled to a nearby country after a bar on Bangla Road was raided where minors who were victims of child sexual exploitation were uncovered. ฺ

‘Big Joke’ told the Phuket Express that the bar is related to another bar network in Bangkok and Pattaya. The bar might have been operated as a nominee in which Thai people registered for them with some foreign shareholders. It was also reported that the main foreign owner was married to a Thai national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

PM Prayut backs Phuket 2028 Expo bid

March 20, 2023 TN
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Seafood Restaurant Owner in Rawai Arrested with Stonefish

March 17, 2023 TN
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Raid on Illegal Bar on Bangla Road in Patong Leads to Rescue of Six Underage Sex Workers

March 16, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon

Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon

March 22, 2023 TN
Kasikornbank the Thai Farmers' Bank in Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Phanom Residents Flock to Close Suspected Mule Accounts

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN