Thailand Dissolves Parliament to Pave Way for May Elections

March 20, 2023 TN
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, March 20 (TNA) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a decree to dissolve parliament, paving the way for elections.

The royal decree on House dissolution has been published in the Royal Gazette and takes effect immediately.

An election must be held in 45-60 days after the house resolution.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

