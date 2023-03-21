South Korea Debunks Allegations of Blacklisting Thais Based on Region









BANGKOK (NNT) – South Korea’s embassy in Thailand has confirmed that the country does not blacklist tourists from specific parts of Thailand from entering South Korea. The embassy’s statement was in response to false reports alleging that Seoul was barring Thais from specific localities in the kingdom.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri recently discussed reports circulating that had claimed South Korea was blacklisting Thais from certain regions from entering the country.

