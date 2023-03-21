Rayong Governor Orders Caesium-137 Contaminated Metal Back to Prachin Buri









PRABHINBURI, March 21 (TNA) – Rayong governor has ordered furnace dust to be transported back to the smelting plant, where the authorities detected traces of Caesium-137 in metal dust in Prachinburi to allay local residents’ concerns over the contamination.

Rayong governor Traiphob Wongtrairat led officials and local leaders to inspect a company in Nong Faeb community in Taphut municipality, which received “red” dust from the smelting plant in Prachinburi where the Caesium-137 contaminated furnace dust was discovered.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





