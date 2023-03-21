Rayong Governor Orders Caesium-137 Contaminated Metal Back to Prachin Buri
PRABHINBURI, March 21 (TNA) – Rayong governor has ordered furnace dust to be transported back to the smelting plant, where the authorities detected traces of Caesium-137 in metal dust in Prachinburi to allay local residents’ concerns over the contamination.
Rayong governor Traiphob Wongtrairat led officials and local leaders to inspect a company in Nong Faeb community in Taphut municipality, which received “red” dust from the smelting plant in Prachinburi where the Caesium-137 contaminated furnace dust was discovered.
TNA
