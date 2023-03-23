French Muay Thai fighter sends four police officers to the hospital in downtown Madrid

March 23, 2023 TN

French Muay Thai champion sends four police officers to the hospital in Madrid, Spain. The event took place early Saturday morning, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo. The assailant was able to be reduced with a lot of trouble by six police officers.

Vehicle of the Policía Nacional

Spanish Policia Nacional Mercedes-Benz van law enforcement in Madrid. Photo: Kevin.B.




A 25-year-old French Muay Thai expert, with a very strong complexion and in an evident state of drunkenness, was expelled from a nightclub in Madrid (Spain) for his behavior. He then lay down in the middle of Paseo de la Castellana, causing panic among drivers and pedestrians, who called the police to alert them to what was happening.

The individual soon left his position and stayed in one of the side gardens of this main road in Madrid. Two police patrols arrived there to try to identify him.

The first of the officers who approached him was literally sent flying, according to the police report, after receiving a kick from the individual in the spine. When another colleague came to his aid, he also began to receive a series of blows, as did the third police officer who tried to reduce the aggressor, and a fourth who tried to put handcuffs on the man.

Finally, the 25-year-old French tourist was immobilized by half a dozen officers and the event ended with four policemen in the hospital and two of them with major injuries. Meanwhile, the aggressor was taken to the police station, accused of a crime of injury and assault against an officer of the authority, where he identified himself as a French muay thai champion, a Thai martial art, who was in Spain visiting his brother, on an student exchange course.

-Thailand News (TN)



Vehicle of the Policía Nacional

