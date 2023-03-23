Two hackers arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stealing information to claim prize money

March 23, 2023 TN
Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Aerial view of Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. Photo: song songroov.




Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) officers have arrested two individuals for allegedly hacking into the computer system of an energy drink company, to steal information to enable them to claim prize money from a mobile phone service provider.

TCSD police launched an investigation after it received complaints from the energy drink company and True Money, claiming that they suspected that the energy drink firm’s systems had been hacked to access more than 300,000 code numbers, printed on the backs of the energy drink caps, to claim prize money through True Money Wallet.

They allegedly succeeded in claiming money 60,000 times.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1 Check-in

Don Mueang Airport expansion ready to begin

March 23, 2023 TN
On Nut-Lat Krabang Rd

2 unlicensed doctors arrested during clinic raids in Bangkok and Pathum Thani

March 19, 2023 TN
Srinakarin Road in Bang Kapi District, Bangkok

Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia

March 16, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Two hackers arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stealing information to claim prize money

March 23, 2023 TN
Vehicle of the Policía Nacional

French Muay Thai fighter sends four police officers to the hospital in downtown Madrid

March 23, 2023 TN
Thai fishing boat

One Dead, One Missing, Three Rescued After Fishing Boat Collides with Oil Tanker near Koh Samui

March 23, 2023 TN
ATV tour in Phuket

Two Russians Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle

March 23, 2023 TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Shirtless Foreigner Wreaks Havoc at Pattaya Restaurant

March 23, 2023 TN