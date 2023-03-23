Two hackers arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stealing information to claim prize money









Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) officers have arrested two individuals for allegedly hacking into the computer system of an energy drink company, to steal information to enable them to claim prize money from a mobile phone service provider.

TCSD police launched an investigation after it received complaints from the energy drink company and True Money, claiming that they suspected that the energy drink firm’s systems had been hacked to access more than 300,000 code numbers, printed on the backs of the energy drink caps, to claim prize money through True Money Wallet.

They allegedly succeeded in claiming money 60,000 times.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

