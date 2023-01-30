Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles in Nakhon Ratchasima, one person killed

Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง.









NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 22-wheel trailer truck with a drunk driver at the wheel crashed into 15 other vehicles on a downhill stretch of the Mitrapap highway in Pak Chong district on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring six others, police said.

The accident occurred about 7.20pm on the Saraburi-bound side of the highway between kilometre markers 36-37 in tambon Phayayen. It caused about two hours of traffic congestion.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

