Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles in Nakhon Ratchasima, one person killed

January 30, 2023 TN
Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Pickup truck and other vehicles on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง.




NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 22-wheel trailer truck with a drunk driver at the wheel crashed into 15 other vehicles on a downhill stretch of the Mitrapap highway in Pak Chong district on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring six others, police said.

The accident occurred about 7.20pm on the Saraburi-bound side of the highway between kilometre markers 36-37 in tambon Phayayen. It caused about two hours of traffic congestion.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

View of Wat Phu Sing in Kalasin, Thailand

Fossilised carnivorous dinosaur footprints found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

January 27, 2023 TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Leads Pheu Thai Party’s Election Campaign in Northeast

January 27, 2023 TN
Phimai temple in Nakhon Ratchasima

Phimai Historical Park to Host Light and Sound Event

January 27, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Walking street in Pattaya

Pattaya Club Guards Accused of Beating Indian ‘Tourist’ Reveal Victim was a Former Employee, Vandalized Owner’s Car

January 30, 2023 TN
Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year

Songkran Festival Included in Tentative List for UNESCO’s Consideration as Intangible Cultural Heritage

January 30, 2023 TN
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Taiwanese actress should not have been released, extortion possible: Bangkok police chief

January 30, 2023 TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

Cold and windy weather forecast for Bangkok and suburbs

January 30, 2023 TN
View of Thailand taken during ISS Expedition 8.

Thailand to Launch Its First Earth Observation Satellite This Year

January 30, 2023 TN