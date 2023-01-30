Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles in Nakhon Ratchasima, one person killed
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 22-wheel trailer truck with a drunk driver at the wheel crashed into 15 other vehicles on a downhill stretch of the Mitrapap highway in Pak Chong district on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring six others, police said.
The accident occurred about 7.20pm on the Saraburi-bound side of the highway between kilometre markers 36-37 in tambon Phayayen. It caused about two hours of traffic congestion.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
