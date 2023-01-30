New Acting Chief Assigned to National Parks Department









BANGKOK (NNT) – Athapol Charoenshunsa has been sworn in as the acting chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, vowing to restore justice for state forest officials and increase transparency to regain public trust.

The appointment comes after a bribery scandal involving the former chief, Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya, damaged the department’s reputation.

In his new role, Athapol said he plans to establish a committee to review and revise post-transfers ordered by Rutchada, and to ensure that transfers are placed based on the most suitable candidate for each position.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





