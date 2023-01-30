Thailand to Launch Its First Earth Observation Satellite This Year









BANGKOK, Jan 30 (TNA) – Thailand will launch THEOS-2, its first earth observation satellite into the space this year.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) said the THEOS-2 project comprises the main satellite, weighing 460 kg, which can provide accurate satellite images and the 100-kg small satellite – THEOS-2A, which was designed and developed by more than 20 Thai engineers along with UK-based Surrey Satellite Technology and will be sent into orbit this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

