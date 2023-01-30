Cold and windy weather forecast for Bangkok and suburbs

January 30, 2023 TN
View from the Sathorn Unique Tower, Bangkok

City skyline from the Sathorn Unique Tower in Bangkok. Photo: Alexander Blecher, blecher.info.




Bangkok and its suburbs will remain cold and windy for the next 24 hours, due to a strong cold front which is covering Thailand and the South China Sea, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast on Monday.

Minimum temperatures in Bangkok and its suburbs are forecast at 17-19oC, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 28-32oC.

