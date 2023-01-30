Cold and windy weather forecast for Bangkok and suburbs









Bangkok and its suburbs will remain cold and windy for the next 24 hours, due to a strong cold front which is covering Thailand and the South China Sea, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast on Monday.

Minimum temperatures in Bangkok and its suburbs are forecast at 17-19oC, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 28-32oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





