Cold weather forecast on Sunday for most of Thailand









Temperatures in most of Thailand, except the south, are forecast to drop by 2-6oC on Sunday, due to the arrival of a strong new cold front from China, the Meteorological Department reported today (Saturday).

In the northeast, the mercury is forecast to fall by 4-6oC, whereas, in the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its suburbs, temperatures are expected to drop by 2-4oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

