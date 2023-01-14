Cold weather forecast on Sunday for most of Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Wat Nong Hoi in Ratchaburi

Limestone hills near Wat Nong Hoi in Ratchaburi. Photo: Xufanc.




Temperatures in most of Thailand, except the south, are forecast to drop by 2-6oC on Sunday, due to the arrival of a strong new cold front from China, the Meteorological Department reported today (Saturday).

In the northeast, the mercury is forecast to fall by 4-6oC, whereas, in the northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its suburbs, temperatures are expected to drop by 2-4oC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

House paves way for first casino in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Thai Baht Banknotes

Thai baht surges to its strongest level in 10 months

1 day ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit vows return Palang Pracharath party to power in General Election

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Pattaya City Officials Considering Banning Parking on Beach Side of Pattaya Beach Road Again

3 hours ago TN
Street in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Alleged Singaporean Hacker Arrested in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Wat Nong Hoi in Ratchaburi

Cold weather forecast on Sunday for most of Thailand

4 hours ago TN
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

House paves way for first casino in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

20 students in Samut Prakan sent to hospital with suspected food poisoning

16 hours ago TN