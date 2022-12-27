National Parks Chief Arrested for Taking Bribe









BANGKOK, Dec 27 (TNA) – Police arrested the director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for allegedly taking a bribe for promotion approval and nearly 5 million baht in cash was found in his office.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division, led subordinates to arrest Ratchada Suriyakul Na Ayutthaya, the director-general, on charges of taking a bribe and violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code. Mr Ratchada denied the charges.

TNA

