December 27, 2022

National Parks Chief Arrested for Taking Bribe

10 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police officer

Royal Thai Police officer. Photo: Tarik Abdel-Monem / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 27 (TNA) – Police arrested the director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for allegedly taking a bribe for promotion approval and nearly 5 million baht in cash was found in his office.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division, led subordinates to arrest Ratchada Suriyakul Na Ayutthaya, the director-general, on charges of taking a bribe and violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code. Mr Ratchada denied the charges.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year

16 hours ago TN
Air China Boeing 747 at Stuttgart Airport

Chinese Visitors Expected in Thailand After Lifting Travel Ban

16 hours ago TN
Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand

King and Queen of Thailand recover from COVID-19

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police officer

National Parks Chief Arrested for Taking Bribe

10 hours ago TN
Phang Nga Bay

Woman’s Body Found in Bin Dumped on Phang Nga Hill

10 hours ago TN
The Death Railway

New Zealander dies after falling off Death Railway train in Kanchanaburi

10 hours ago TN
Thaicom 8 before launch in Cape Canaveral

Space Technology Laboratory Opens in Chiang Rai

16 hours ago TN
Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year

16 hours ago TN