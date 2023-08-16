Member of Phuket Provincial Council Dies in Car Crash

Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket

Toyota Fortuner on the road in Phuket. Photo: mali maeder (Pexels).

The Thalang Police were notified of the accident on Tuesday (August 15th) in the early morning on a local road in Thep Krasattri.

Police, emergency responders, and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find a pickup truck in a ditch on the roadside. The driver was found dead inside the pickup truck and was later identified by police as Mr. Paisarn Utatchakun, 51. Mr. Paisarn was a member of the Phuket Provincial Council.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

