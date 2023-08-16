Member of Phuket Provincial Council Dies in Car Crash

The Thalang Police were notified of the accident on Tuesday (August 15th) in the early morning on a local road in Thep Krasattri.

Suspect Allegedly Steals a Million Baht from a Foreigner’s House in Thalang

Police, emergency responders, and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find a pickup truck in a ditch on the roadside. The driver was found dead inside the pickup truck and was later identified by police as Mr. Paisarn Utatchakun, 51. Mr. Paisarn was a member of the Phuket Provincial Council.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts