I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat has questioned whether he had been a victim of political persecution by the Election Commission (EC).

EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita

He wrote in his Facebook post today that he would like to know whether the investigative committee had concluded its findings before the EC asked the Constitutional Court to suspend him from performing duty as an MP, even though the EC claims that the investigation process and its petition to the Charter Court are separate issues.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0
Tops Daily convenience store in Thailand.

Goodbye Family Mart, Hello Tops Daily in Thailand

TN August 15, 2023 0
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

TN August 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0
Tops Daily convenience store in Thailand.

Goodbye Family Mart, Hello Tops Daily in Thailand

TN August 15, 2023 0
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita

TN August 15, 2023 0