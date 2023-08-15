I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat has questioned whether he had been a victim of political persecution by the Election Commission (EC).
EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita
He wrote in his Facebook post today that he would like to know whether the investigative committee had concluded its findings before the EC asked the Constitutional Court to suspend him from performing duty as an MP, even though the EC claims that the investigation process and its petition to the Charter Court are separate issues.
